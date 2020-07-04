11801 Basilwood Drive

Amenities

You will love this upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home plus office/formal dining area in Villages of Woodland Springs. Granite kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with walk in closet separate garden tub and shower. Neutral throughout. Desired community with parks pools and walking trails. Keller ISD. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. Owner is offering initial lease term of 6 months. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1600 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.