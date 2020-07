Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

VERY NICE PROPERTY IN A GREAT AREA , READY TO MOVE IN, KELLER ISD , COMMUNITY FEATURES INCLUDED POOLS, PLAYGROUND,TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURT AND PARKS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND NICE OPEN SPACE FOR AN OFFICE, HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BIG WALKING CLOSET AND MASTER BATH HAS A NICE BIG SHOWER, KITCHEN INCLUDED REFRIGERATOR, , ALSO WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED IF YOU LIKE. NICE SIZE BACKYARD.