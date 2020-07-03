All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
11721 Kenny Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

11721 Kenny Drive

11721 Kenny Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

11721 Kenny Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! 3 bedroom and office home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This lovely home is move in ready with open floor plan, nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters and desk area in kitchen. Master bath has big walk in shower and dual sinks in both baths. Neutral colors, plantation shutters and tile throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Great sized covered patio and zoned for Keller schools! Come and see today. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Woodland Springs offers many great amenities, check it out on woodlandspringshoa.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11721 Kenny Drive have any available units?
11721 Kenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11721 Kenny Drive have?
Some of 11721 Kenny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11721 Kenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11721 Kenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 Kenny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11721 Kenny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11721 Kenny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11721 Kenny Drive offers parking.
Does 11721 Kenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 Kenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 Kenny Drive have a pool?
No, 11721 Kenny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11721 Kenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 11721 Kenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 Kenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11721 Kenny Drive has units with dishwashers.

