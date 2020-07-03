11721 Kenny Drive

Amenities

Location! 3 bedroom and office home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This lovely home is move in ready with open floor plan, nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters and desk area in kitchen. Master bath has big walk in shower and dual sinks in both baths. Neutral colors, plantation shutters and tile throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Great sized covered patio and zoned for Keller schools! Come and see today. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Woodland Springs offers many great amenities, check it out on woodlandspringshoa.com