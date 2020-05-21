11713 Pinyon Pine Drive

Amenities

Location! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath updated home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This home features new paint, carpet, laminate wood, granite counter tops and has stainless steel appliances, subway tile and large pantry. Neutral colors and open floor plan. Nice sized fenced back yard with open patio. Villages of Woodland Springs offers many amenities, check it out on woodlandspringshoa website for more information

Great Keller schools! Come and see today. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+