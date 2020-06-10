11708 Latania Lane

Amenities

Lovely 2 story home for Lease in the popular Villages of Woodland Springs.Spacious Kitchen with center island opens to large family room which makes for a great entertaining space.Family room and First floor study-office area share a see-through fireplace.Eat in kitchen area and large dining room.Over-sized Master Bedroom with sitting area and updated Master Bath.Nice sized bedrooms all on the second floor.Enjoy the patio in the fenced in back yard.Community pool,club house,playground.There is a $40 application fee per adult over 18 payable to Trans Union Smart Move.Pets: One pet with 35 pound size limit. $500 non-refundable pet deposit,$50 month added to rent for pet fee.Refrigerator included