All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11708 Latania Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11708 Latania Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11708 Latania Lane

11708 Latania Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11708 Latania Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 story home for Lease in the popular Villages of Woodland Springs.Spacious Kitchen with center island opens to large family room which makes for a great entertaining space.Family room and First floor study-office area share a see-through fireplace.Eat in kitchen area and large dining room.Over-sized Master Bedroom with sitting area and updated Master Bath.Nice sized bedrooms all on the second floor.Enjoy the patio in the fenced in back yard.Community pool,club house,playground.There is a $40 application fee per adult over 18 payable to Trans Union Smart Move.Pets: One pet with 35 pound size limit. $500 non-refundable pet deposit,$50 month added to rent for pet fee.Refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 Latania Lane have any available units?
11708 Latania Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11708 Latania Lane have?
Some of 11708 Latania Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 Latania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11708 Latania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 Latania Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 Latania Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11708 Latania Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11708 Latania Lane offers parking.
Does 11708 Latania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11708 Latania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 Latania Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11708 Latania Lane has a pool.
Does 11708 Latania Lane have accessible units?
No, 11708 Latania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 Latania Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11708 Latania Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University