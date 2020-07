Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. Walking distance to community pool, park and Elementary School. Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space and features a desk area. Covered patio and nice landscaped backyard. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+ Located in the great Keller ISD! Come and See today!