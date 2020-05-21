All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11704 Wild Pear Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11704 Wild Pear Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11704 Wild Pear Lane

11704 Wild Pear Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11704 Wild Pear Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful one-story home located in the sought-after Villages of Woodland Springs! This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study and a formal dining room. Wood laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with island, serving bar, convection oven and stainless steel appliances. Nice-size, fenced backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in Keller ISD school district, entertainment, shopping and dining close-by! This home is a must-see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have any available units?
11704 Wild Pear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have?
Some of 11704 Wild Pear Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11704 Wild Pear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11704 Wild Pear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11704 Wild Pear Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11704 Wild Pear Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane offer parking?
No, 11704 Wild Pear Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11704 Wild Pear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have a pool?
No, 11704 Wild Pear Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have accessible units?
No, 11704 Wild Pear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11704 Wild Pear Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11704 Wild Pear Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University