11704 Wild Pear Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful one-story home located in the sought-after Villages of Woodland Springs! This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, study and a formal dining room. Wood laminate flooring and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with island, serving bar, convection oven and stainless steel appliances. Nice-size, fenced backyard - perfect for relaxing! Located in Keller ISD school district, entertainment, shopping and dining close-by! This home is a must-see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.