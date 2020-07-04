All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11540 Round Leaf Drive

11540 Round Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11540 Round Leaf Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great one story home with a front porch has much to offer. This home features has a front room which could be a formal dining or study but current owner is using it as a living room. The kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainles still appliances is open to the breakfast area with window seat and living room with gas log fireplace. The split bedroom floor plan has two bedrooms with guest bath to the side and master bedroom with window seat. The master bath has separate shower. garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. The covered back patio has views of the pond. All information are reliable but not guaranteed. Tennant and the agents to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have any available units?
11540 Round Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have?
Some of 11540 Round Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 Round Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11540 Round Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 Round Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11540 Round Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11540 Round Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11540 Round Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 11540 Round Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 11540 Round Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 Round Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11540 Round Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

