11540 Round Leaf Drive

Great one story home with a front porch has much to offer. This home features has a front room which could be a formal dining or study but current owner is using it as a living room. The kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainles still appliances is open to the breakfast area with window seat and living room with gas log fireplace. The split bedroom floor plan has two bedrooms with guest bath to the side and master bedroom with window seat. The master bath has separate shower. garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. The covered back patio has views of the pond. All information are reliable but not guaranteed. Tennant and the agents to verify all information.