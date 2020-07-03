All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

11513 Emory Trail

11513 Emory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11513 Emory Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful single story opens layout with 4 bedrooms, study, and a gameroom! Wood floors in living room and gameroom. Island kitchen with granite counters, gas cooktop, and built-in microwave is open the breakfast room and family room. Master bedroom split from 3 other bedrooms. Backyard does not back to other houses for extended view. The 3 kids' rooms or secondary bedrooms open up to the gameroom. Elegant stone accents on front of home. Interesting architecture with rotunda in entry, arched doorways, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cozy evenings beside the fireplace with gas logs in the family room. Amazing neighborhood amenities with community pools, parks, playgrounds, jogging trails, ponds, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11513 Emory Trail have any available units?
11513 Emory Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11513 Emory Trail have?
Some of 11513 Emory Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11513 Emory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11513 Emory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 Emory Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11513 Emory Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11513 Emory Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11513 Emory Trail offers parking.
Does 11513 Emory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11513 Emory Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 Emory Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11513 Emory Trail has a pool.
Does 11513 Emory Trail have accessible units?
No, 11513 Emory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 Emory Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11513 Emory Trail has units with dishwashers.

