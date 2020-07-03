11513 Emory Trail

Amenities

Wonderful single story opens layout with 4 bedrooms, study, and a gameroom! Wood floors in living room and gameroom. Island kitchen with granite counters, gas cooktop, and built-in microwave is open the breakfast room and family room. Master bedroom split from 3 other bedrooms. Backyard does not back to other houses for extended view. The 3 kids' rooms or secondary bedrooms open up to the gameroom. Elegant stone accents on front of home. Interesting architecture with rotunda in entry, arched doorways, and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy cozy evenings beside the fireplace with gas logs in the family room. Amazing neighborhood amenities with community pools, parks, playgrounds, jogging trails, ponds, & more!