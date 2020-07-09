11332 Live Oak Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool

This stunning 4/3/2 smart home is conveniently located in highly sought after Hills of Windridge. Community amenities included in rent including a large club house, basketball court, play ground, enormous pool, and wading pool. Inside this beautiful home you will find a large open concept living and kitchen. Living room features a custom stone gas fireplace and hand scraped wood floors. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances (fridge included!) and granite countertops. With a large master bedroom and in suite master bath featuring an oversized soaking tub and separate shower, large walk in closets, and custom tilling. One additional bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs are 2 ample sized bedrooms and another full bath as well as a landing at the top of the stairs perfect for a study area or play area. Fenced in backyard. Washer, dryer, and fridge included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.