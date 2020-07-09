All apartments in Fort Worth
11332 Live Oak Creek Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:34 PM

11332 Live Oak Creek Drive

11332 Live Oak Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11332 Live Oak Creek Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Silver Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
This stunning 4/3/2 smart home is conveniently located in highly sought after Hills of Windridge. Community amenities included in rent including a large club house, basketball court, play ground, enormous pool, and wading pool. Inside this beautiful home you will find a large open concept living and kitchen. Living room features a custom stone gas fireplace and hand scraped wood floors. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances (fridge included!) and granite countertops. With a large master bedroom and in suite master bath featuring an oversized soaking tub and separate shower, large walk in closets, and custom tilling. One additional bedroom and full bath downstairs. Upstairs are 2 ample sized bedrooms and another full bath as well as a landing at the top of the stairs perfect for a study area or play area. Fenced in backyard. Washer, dryer, and fridge included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have any available units?
11332 Live Oak Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have?
Some of 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11332 Live Oak Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11332 Live Oak Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

