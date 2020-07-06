1123 Kielder Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

With a cozy covered front porch and two car garage, you will want to tour this home! The living area is open and spacious with a view into the kitchen and arched entryway to the hall. The gorgeous kitchen features recess lighting, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard and remote garage access! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.