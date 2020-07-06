All apartments in Fort Worth
1123 Kielder Court

1123 Kielder Court · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Kielder Court, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
With a cozy covered front porch and two car garage, you will want to tour this home! The living area is open and spacious with a view into the kitchen and arched entryway to the hall. The gorgeous kitchen features recess lighting, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Fenced back yard and remote garage access! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Kielder Court have any available units?
1123 Kielder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Kielder Court have?
Some of 1123 Kielder Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Kielder Court currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Kielder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Kielder Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Kielder Court is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Kielder Court offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Kielder Court offers parking.
Does 1123 Kielder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Kielder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Kielder Court have a pool?
No, 1123 Kielder Court does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Kielder Court have accessible units?
No, 1123 Kielder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Kielder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Kielder Court does not have units with dishwashers.

