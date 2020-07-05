11140 Pleasant Wood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1 story 4 Bedroom in Deer Park with Community Pool - Nice 4 bedroom with big eat in kitchen and good sized living area with fireplace. Laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom arrangement. Covered patio and fenced yard. Crowley ISD No smoking, no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 per person and can be paid using credit card. TAR app and 1 year lease. House can be held for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years



