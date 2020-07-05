All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11140 Pleasant Wood Ln
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:21 AM

11140 Pleasant Wood Ln

11140 Pleasant Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11140 Pleasant Wood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 story 4 Bedroom in Deer Park with Community Pool - Nice 4 bedroom with big eat in kitchen and good sized living area with fireplace. Laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom arrangement. Covered patio and fenced yard. Crowley ISD No smoking, no housing vouchers. App fee is $45 per person and can be paid using credit card. TAR app and 1 year lease. House can be held for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years

(RLNE2514585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have any available units?
11140 Pleasant Wood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have?
Some of 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11140 Pleasant Wood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln offer parking?
No, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln has a pool.
Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11140 Pleasant Wood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University