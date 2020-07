Amenities

Your Day Dreaming ends here! Like new home on large fenced lot in Sendera Ranch. Updates include fresh interior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & bedrooms, new carpet. Large living dining combo with table space in kitchen. Pantry-utility combo off kitchen. Covered patio across back of house for outdoor entertaining. Storage bldg in back yard. Won't last long.