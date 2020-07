Amenities

Outstanding location with convenient access to 121, 377 and Gateway Park. Enjoy 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Ceramic tile in family room. Kitchen adjacent to breakfast making meal prep and service a breeze. Brick exterior. Driveway and 1 car carport. Textured paint in kitchen and breakfast. Nice size closets. What a great place to call home. This is the unit on the left nuumber 1102