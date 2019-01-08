109 Prospector Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home!! Open kitchen, with lots of cabinet space and natural lighting. New vinyl plank flooring in all bedrooms no carpet in home. Huge fenced in backyard for your pets and children to play. Quite neighborhood on a cul-de-sec court, close to highway. Minutes away from parks, Walmart, restaurants, medical facilities etc. 10 minutes away from Lockheed Martin, Military base. Fort Worth Housing Voucher Accepted but not required. $40 application fee for everyone 18 years or older, owner is looking for good tenant screening which will include credit, criminal, and rental history.