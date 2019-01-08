All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:10 AM

109 Prospector Court

109 Prospector Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Prospector Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home!! Open kitchen, with lots of cabinet space and natural lighting. New vinyl plank flooring in all bedrooms no carpet in home. Huge fenced in backyard for your pets and children to play. Quite neighborhood on a cul-de-sec court, close to highway. Minutes away from parks, Walmart, restaurants, medical facilities etc. 10 minutes away from Lockheed Martin, Military base. Fort Worth Housing Voucher Accepted but not required. $40 application fee for everyone 18 years or older, owner is looking for good tenant screening which will include credit, criminal, and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Prospector Court have any available units?
109 Prospector Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Prospector Court have?
Some of 109 Prospector Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Prospector Court currently offering any rent specials?
109 Prospector Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Prospector Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Prospector Court is pet friendly.
Does 109 Prospector Court offer parking?
No, 109 Prospector Court does not offer parking.
Does 109 Prospector Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Prospector Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Prospector Court have a pool?
No, 109 Prospector Court does not have a pool.
Does 109 Prospector Court have accessible units?
No, 109 Prospector Court does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Prospector Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Prospector Court has units with dishwashers.

