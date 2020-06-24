10845 Braemoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace and high ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space with beautiful back-splash! Fenced backyard with a covered patio and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.