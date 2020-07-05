10836 Hawks Landing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Northwest ISD! Fresh grey paint throughout most of the home. Nice open kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, & stainless steel appliances. Fridge included! Breakfast nook with built-in bench seating! Formal dining room off entry could be used as 2nd livng or study. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual sinks & huge soaker tub in master bath. Covered back patio is perfect for cooking out and entertaining. Only a block from community pool! Tenant & tenant's agent to confirm schools, dimensions, square footage. Pets considered on a case by case basis.