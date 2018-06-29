All apartments in Fort Worth
10753 Traymore Dr

10753 Traymore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10753 Traymore Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town-home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. 1st floor has the living area, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance and pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs and feature carpet flooring, ceiling fans ans separate bathrooms. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=UY2wezZIt9&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10753 Traymore Dr have any available units?
10753 Traymore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10753 Traymore Dr have?
Some of 10753 Traymore Dr's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10753 Traymore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10753 Traymore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10753 Traymore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10753 Traymore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10753 Traymore Dr offer parking?
No, 10753 Traymore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10753 Traymore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10753 Traymore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10753 Traymore Dr have a pool?
No, 10753 Traymore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10753 Traymore Dr have accessible units?
No, 10753 Traymore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10753 Traymore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10753 Traymore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

