Last updated April 25 2019 at 8:01 PM

10700 Ambling Trl

10700 Ambling Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10700 Ambling Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, gas heat and central air,wood burning fireplace, garden tub, washer and dryer connections. This beautiful home located in the Vista West Community has a sparkling community pool , jogging trails, close to parks, schools and shopping. Home will go fast, come and see! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

**1 small pet allowed**

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 Ambling Trl have any available units?
10700 Ambling Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 Ambling Trl have?
Some of 10700 Ambling Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 Ambling Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10700 Ambling Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 Ambling Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10700 Ambling Trl is pet friendly.
Does 10700 Ambling Trl offer parking?
Yes, 10700 Ambling Trl offers parking.
Does 10700 Ambling Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10700 Ambling Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 Ambling Trl have a pool?
Yes, 10700 Ambling Trl has a pool.
Does 10700 Ambling Trl have accessible units?
No, 10700 Ambling Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 Ambling Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 Ambling Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

