10700 Ambling Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, gas heat and central air,wood burning fireplace, garden tub, washer and dryer connections. This beautiful home located in the Vista West Community has a sparkling community pool , jogging trails, close to parks, schools and shopping. Home will go fast, come and see! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



**1 small pet allowed**



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195