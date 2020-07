Amenities

The cutest house on the block! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest ISD. This home has been updated with laminate wood floors, quartz countertops in the kitchen, and tons of storage space. The open floor concept allows for dining, living, cooking, and entertaining all in one space. The covered back porch makes spending time outdoors easy and comfortable with friends and family.This home has new stainless steel appliances and a new AC. Schedule a showing today before this home is gone!