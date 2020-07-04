All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10513 Horn Frog Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10513 Horn Frog Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

10513 Horn Frog Street

10513 Horn Frog Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10513 Horn Frog Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice community! Wood floors in the main living area and tile in the kitchen.
Nice upgraded kitchen cabinets. Large bathroom in Master bedroom. Play ground and walking tail only steps away
at the corner of the street. Over sized garage large back yard . Come see this Lovely home!
Residents required to carry home owner insurance and abide by all HOA rules.
No Evictions, Can not Owe previous landlord, No dogs over 40 lbs, All pets case by case no aggressive breeds. Income must be 3Xs the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Horn Frog Street have any available units?
10513 Horn Frog Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10513 Horn Frog Street have?
Some of 10513 Horn Frog Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 Horn Frog Street currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Horn Frog Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Horn Frog Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10513 Horn Frog Street is pet friendly.
Does 10513 Horn Frog Street offer parking?
Yes, 10513 Horn Frog Street offers parking.
Does 10513 Horn Frog Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Horn Frog Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Horn Frog Street have a pool?
No, 10513 Horn Frog Street does not have a pool.
Does 10513 Horn Frog Street have accessible units?
No, 10513 Horn Frog Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Horn Frog Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10513 Horn Frog Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University