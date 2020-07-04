10513 Horn Frog Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated playground oven

Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice community! Wood floors in the main living area and tile in the kitchen.

Nice upgraded kitchen cabinets. Large bathroom in Master bedroom. Play ground and walking tail only steps away

at the corner of the street. Over sized garage large back yard . Come see this Lovely home!

Residents required to carry home owner insurance and abide by all HOA rules.

No Evictions, Can not Owe previous landlord, No dogs over 40 lbs, All pets case by case no aggressive breeds. Income must be 3Xs the rent.