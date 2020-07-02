All apartments in Fort Worth
10432 Turning Leaf Trail
10432 Turning Leaf Trail

10432 Turning Leaf Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10432 Turning Leaf Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 2 story with wood type flooring downstairs, large living and dining areas, tile in the dining and open kitchen with a breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, recessed lighting, and a fridge, 5 bedrooms separate master with optional 6th or study, all walk-in closets, 3.5 baths, Gameroom and additional bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard with covered patio, access to a four acre water park, club house, playground area within walking distance and a pond. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have any available units?
10432 Turning Leaf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have?
Some of 10432 Turning Leaf Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10432 Turning Leaf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10432 Turning Leaf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 Turning Leaf Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail offers parking.
Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have a pool?
No, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have accessible units?
No, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 Turning Leaf Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10432 Turning Leaf Trail has units with dishwashers.

