10432 Turning Leaf Trail

Spacious 2 story with wood type flooring downstairs, large living and dining areas, tile in the dining and open kitchen with a breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, recessed lighting, and a fridge, 5 bedrooms separate master with optional 6th or study, all walk-in closets, 3.5 baths, Gameroom and additional bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard with covered patio, access to a four acre water park, club house, playground area within walking distance and a pond. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.