Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10421 Melrose Lane

Location

10421 Melrose Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this Gorgeous home in Crawford Farms! Beautifully renovated 4 bed-2.5 bath home. You will love the open entry, the staircase is ready for Holiday decorating! Family room located on the second floor perfect for those movie nights. The kitchen boasts its beautiful white cabinets perfect for your farmhouse style or sleek modern style with its crisp looking stainless steel appliances. Lastly, you will love the back patio ready for entertaining with the convenient personal gate access to the Crawford farms park along with a direct view right from your backyard. This home is truly a gem, you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Melrose Lane have any available units?
10421 Melrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Melrose Lane have?
Some of 10421 Melrose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Melrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Melrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Melrose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10421 Melrose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10421 Melrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Melrose Lane offers parking.
Does 10421 Melrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Melrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Melrose Lane have a pool?
No, 10421 Melrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10421 Melrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10421 Melrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Melrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Melrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

