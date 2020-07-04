10421 Melrose Lane

Amenities

Check out this Gorgeous home in Crawford Farms! Beautifully renovated 4 bed-2.5 bath home. You will love the open entry, the staircase is ready for Holiday decorating! Family room located on the second floor perfect for those movie nights. The kitchen boasts its beautiful white cabinets perfect for your farmhouse style or sleek modern style with its crisp looking stainless steel appliances. Lastly, you will love the back patio ready for entertaining with the convenient personal gate access to the Crawford farms park along with a direct view right from your backyard. This home is truly a gem, you won't be disappointed!