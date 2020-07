Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable Four Bedroom! - 4 bedroom home in Northwest ISD! Lots of light and space throughout this 1,984 square foot home. 4th bdrm is up front and could be your home office. Formal dining room can be second living. Good cabinet and counter space in kitchen with newer appliances. Refrigerator included. Dual vanities in master with a great walk-in closet. Garden tub. You'll appreciate the space and layout. Available early July.



(RLNE4943192)