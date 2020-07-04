10405 Nettie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Vista Meadows North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Fantastic home within walking distance to community pool and playground. Open kitchen to living room;Living room is oversized with dining room which can double up as play area. Master Bedroom easily fits king-size bed; Master Bath retreat with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. New paint and carpet; big yard perfect for summer grilling. Keller ISD schools. Available on Jan 15.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
