Last updated December 16 2019 at 5:33 AM

10405 Nettie Street

10405 Nettie Street · No Longer Available
Location

10405 Nettie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic home within walking distance to community pool and playground. Open kitchen to living room;Living room is oversized with dining room which can double up as play area. Master Bedroom easily fits king-size bed; Master Bath retreat with separate tub and shower and walk in closet. New paint and carpet; big yard perfect for summer grilling. Keller ISD schools. Available on Jan 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 Nettie Street have any available units?
10405 Nettie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10405 Nettie Street have?
Some of 10405 Nettie Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 Nettie Street currently offering any rent specials?
10405 Nettie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 Nettie Street pet-friendly?
No, 10405 Nettie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10405 Nettie Street offer parking?
Yes, 10405 Nettie Street offers parking.
Does 10405 Nettie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10405 Nettie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 Nettie Street have a pool?
Yes, 10405 Nettie Street has a pool.
Does 10405 Nettie Street have accessible units?
No, 10405 Nettie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 Nettie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10405 Nettie Street has units with dishwashers.

