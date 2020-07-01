104 Flyaway Lane

Amenities
Nice home including items typically not found in your average rental home; stainless refrigerator, washer & dryer and biannual pest control service. Open concept design with 10 ft ceilings & skylights create a warm open feel. Combined living & dining rooms off the entry with laminate wood flooring could be large second living or game room. Kitchen has an island & breakfast bar for additional seating. Living area has cozy fireplace & laminate wood floors. Split master bedroom for added privacy. All bedrooms have walk in closets & new carpet. Large open patio outback with ample yard for kids & dog to play. Mallard Cove Park only few blocks away! Close to major highways & downtown Fort Worth.