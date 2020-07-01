104 Flyaway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home including items typically not found in your average rental home; stainless refrigerator, washer & dryer and biannual pest control service. Open concept design with 10 ft ceilings & skylights create a warm open feel. Combined living & dining rooms off the entry with laminate wood flooring could be large second living or game room. Kitchen has an island & breakfast bar for additional seating. Living area has cozy fireplace & laminate wood floors. Split master bedroom for added privacy. All bedrooms have walk in closets & new carpet. Large open patio outback with ample yard for kids & dog to play. Mallard Cove Park only few blocks away! Close to major highways & downtown Fort Worth.