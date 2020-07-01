All apartments in Fort Worth
104 Flyaway Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Flyaway Lane

104 Flyaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

104 Flyaway Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home including items typically not found in your average rental home; stainless refrigerator, washer & dryer and biannual pest control service. Open concept design with 10 ft ceilings & skylights create a warm open feel. Combined living & dining rooms off the entry with laminate wood flooring could be large second living or game room. Kitchen has an island & breakfast bar for additional seating. Living area has cozy fireplace & laminate wood floors. Split master bedroom for added privacy. All bedrooms have walk in closets & new carpet. Large open patio outback with ample yard for kids & dog to play. Mallard Cove Park only few blocks away! Close to major highways & downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Flyaway Lane have any available units?
104 Flyaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Flyaway Lane have?
Some of 104 Flyaway Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Flyaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 Flyaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Flyaway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Flyaway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 104 Flyaway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 104 Flyaway Lane offers parking.
Does 104 Flyaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Flyaway Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Flyaway Lane have a pool?
No, 104 Flyaway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 104 Flyaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 Flyaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Flyaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Flyaway Lane has units with dishwashers.

