All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10309 Point Lobos Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10309 Point Lobos Trail
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:25 AM

10309 Point Lobos Trail

10309 Point Lobos Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10309 Point Lobos Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! MOVE IN READY!
Must See! Well maintained and great condition 3BR 2.5Bath available for Rent at Tehama Ridge (I35 and Heritage Trace Parkway). Home built in 2011.. 2 A/C units one for upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, Walk in pantry and Lots of storage. All BR Downstairs, Huge Game room and half bath upstairs and can be used as 4th BR with tons of closet space and storage space. Garage also have lost of extra storage space. Covered front porch and covered back patio.

$40 application fee per adult. Requires credit and background check

Schools: Elementary School : OA Peterson.
Middle School : Leo Adams.
High School : Eaton Near International Leadership of Texas - Keller

Min 1 yr Lease.Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have any available units?
10309 Point Lobos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have?
Some of 10309 Point Lobos Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Point Lobos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Point Lobos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Point Lobos Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10309 Point Lobos Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Point Lobos Trail offers parking.
Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Point Lobos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have a pool?
No, 10309 Point Lobos Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have accessible units?
No, 10309 Point Lobos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Point Lobos Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Point Lobos Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University