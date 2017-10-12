10309 Point Lobos Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! MOVE IN READY!

Must See! Well maintained and great condition 3BR 2.5Bath available for Rent at Tehama Ridge (I35 and Heritage Trace Parkway). Home built in 2011.. 2 A/C units one for upstairs. Stainless Steel appliances, Walk in pantry and Lots of storage. All BR Downstairs, Huge Game room and half bath upstairs and can be used as 4th BR with tons of closet space and storage space. Garage also have lost of extra storage space. Covered front porch and covered back patio.



$40 application fee per adult. Requires credit and background check



Schools: Elementary School : OA Peterson.

Middle School : Leo Adams.

High School : Eaton Near International Leadership of Texas - Keller



Min 1 yr Lease.Tenant responsible for all utilities.