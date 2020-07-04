All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10309 Jaybird Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10309 Jaybird Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10309 Jaybird Drive

10309 Jaybird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10309 Jaybird Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows North

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in Keller ISD. Located in Vista Meadows North subdivision with access to two community pools. 3 Bed 2 Bath home. This home is 40% more energy efficient than similar homes in the neighborhood. It has two solar panels, radiant barrier insulation, solar powered attic fans, and gaskets around all the power outlets. Also, the water heater is wrapped in a solar blanket. This home features a gas stove oven. It has a spacious patio and living room. Information is deemed reliable but it is the tenant and tenants sole responsibility to verify all data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Jaybird Drive have any available units?
10309 Jaybird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Jaybird Drive have?
Some of 10309 Jaybird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Jaybird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Jaybird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Jaybird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10309 Jaybird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10309 Jaybird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Jaybird Drive offers parking.
Does 10309 Jaybird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Jaybird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Jaybird Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10309 Jaybird Drive has a pool.
Does 10309 Jaybird Drive have accessible units?
No, 10309 Jaybird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Jaybird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10309 Jaybird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University