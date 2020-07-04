10309 Jaybird Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace range oven

Beautiful home in Keller ISD. Located in Vista Meadows North subdivision with access to two community pools. 3 Bed 2 Bath home. This home is 40% more energy efficient than similar homes in the neighborhood. It has two solar panels, radiant barrier insulation, solar powered attic fans, and gaskets around all the power outlets. Also, the water heater is wrapped in a solar blanket. This home features a gas stove oven. It has a spacious patio and living room. Information is deemed reliable but it is the tenant and tenants sole responsibility to verify all data.