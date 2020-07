Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! Absolutely Divine! This extremely well maintained and creatively designed 3-2-2 has it all. Beautifully landscaped yard, great location, Pristine exterior and even better inside. Floorplan flows like a dream. Open concept with formal dining and eat in kitchen. Dont delay! Come see and fall in love!