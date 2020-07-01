10137 Peppertree Lane

Amenities
Large 4 bedroom home with easy access to I30 and 820. Perfect for the gardener in the family with flowerbeds surrounding the home. Play set stays. Fridge included. Large, open floor-plan. The kitchen is open to the family room. HUGE covered back patio with hand-washing sink ideal for family BBQs! Large bird aviary in the back yard could be perfect for other pets too. Lots of storage! Walking distance to the school. Playground and walking trails directly across the street. Great home for an active family!