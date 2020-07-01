All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1013 Fort Apache Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1013 Fort Apache Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Fort Apache Drive

1013 Fort Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1013 Fort Apache Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9114bad00b ----
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept floor plan. This spacious home has just been renovated to include granite countertops and new flooring throughout kitchen. Brand new tile located in both bathrooms as well. Fenced backyard, 2 community pools, outdoor roller hockey rink, basketball courts and playground. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have any available units?
1013 Fort Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have?
Some of 1013 Fort Apache Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Fort Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Fort Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Fort Apache Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Fort Apache Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Fort Apache Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Fort Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Fort Apache Drive has a pool.
Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Fort Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Fort Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Fort Apache Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University