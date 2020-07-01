1013 Fort Apache Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9114bad00b ----

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept floor plan. This spacious home has just been renovated to include granite countertops and new flooring throughout kitchen. Brand new tile located in both bathrooms as well. Fenced backyard, 2 community pools, outdoor roller hockey rink, basketball courts and playground. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $1,550.00



Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300