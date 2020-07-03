10117 Jessica Street

Amenities

Incredible property that feels new! New floors, new paint make this move in ready. Features 4 bdrms, 3.5 bthrms, office, formal dining rm, huge game rm. Nice hardwood floor look, crown moulding, vaulted ceilings. Large family room with gas fireplace and a wall of shelves and cabinets. Kitchen boasts black appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry and breakfast nook. Open floor plan to the family rm. The master suite has a large bathrm with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Short walk to community pool and park. Close to excellent schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Highly desired neighborhood and school district.