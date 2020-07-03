All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10117 Jessica Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10117 Jessica Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10117 Jessica Street

10117 Jessica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10117 Jessica Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Incredible property that feels new! New floors, new paint make this move in ready. Features 4 bdrms, 3.5 bthrms, office, formal dining rm, huge game rm. Nice hardwood floor look, crown moulding, vaulted ceilings. Large family room with gas fireplace and a wall of shelves and cabinets. Kitchen boasts black appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry and breakfast nook. Open floor plan to the family rm. The master suite has a large bathrm with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Short walk to community pool and park. Close to excellent schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Highly desired neighborhood and school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Jessica Street have any available units?
10117 Jessica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10117 Jessica Street have?
Some of 10117 Jessica Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 Jessica Street currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Jessica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Jessica Street pet-friendly?
No, 10117 Jessica Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10117 Jessica Street offer parking?
Yes, 10117 Jessica Street offers parking.
Does 10117 Jessica Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 Jessica Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Jessica Street have a pool?
Yes, 10117 Jessica Street has a pool.
Does 10117 Jessica Street have accessible units?
No, 10117 Jessica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Jessica Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10117 Jessica Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University