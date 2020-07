Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contemporary urban heaven. Completely remodeled and upgraded unit with concrete floors, exposed brick, a HUGE bedroom-studio area and walk in closet. The kitchen is large with a built in computer office station. This unit is minutes from downtown, TCU, highways, Magnolia shopping and dining. Absolutely perfect for an artist who needs work and living space.



Pets restrictions - 1 indoor cat only.