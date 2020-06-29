1006 Banks Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse is fully remodeled with ALL new faux wood vinyl laminate flooring, granite counter tops, fresh paint,faucets, commodes, kitchen appliances, windows, and a laundry closet with stackable washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a great eagles nest view of the downstairs living area, has a walk in closet, and there is a Jack & Jill bathroom between both bedrooms. You'll love the spacious under stairs storage, upper balcony and rear entry covered carport!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.