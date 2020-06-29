All apartments in Fort Worth
1006 Banks Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:34 PM

1006 Banks Street

1006 Banks St · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Banks St, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Westside Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse is fully remodeled with ALL new faux wood vinyl laminate flooring, granite counter tops, fresh paint,faucets, commodes, kitchen appliances, windows, and a laundry closet with stackable washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a great eagles nest view of the downstairs living area, has a walk in closet, and there is a Jack & Jill bathroom between both bedrooms. You'll love the spacious under stairs storage, upper balcony and rear entry covered carport!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Banks Street have any available units?
1006 Banks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Banks Street have?
Some of 1006 Banks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Banks Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Banks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Banks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Banks Street is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Banks Street offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Banks Street offers parking.
Does 1006 Banks Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Banks Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Banks Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Banks Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Banks Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Banks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Banks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Banks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

