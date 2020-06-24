1005 Castle Top Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful floor plan great for family. Ceramic tiles family room with tall ceiling open to large kitchen with Granite countertops and marble blacksplash. Covered back patio. The property just around the corner from community pool and playground.