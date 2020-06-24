1005 Castle Top Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Sendera Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Beautiful floor plan great for family. Ceramic tiles family room with tall ceiling open to large kitchen with Granite countertops and marble blacksplash. Covered back patio. The property just around the corner from community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
