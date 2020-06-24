All apartments in Fort Worth
1005 Castle Top Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:26 AM

1005 Castle Top Drive

1005 Castle Top Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Castle Top Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful floor plan great for family. Ceramic tiles family room with tall ceiling open to large kitchen with Granite countertops and marble blacksplash. Covered back patio. The property just around the corner from community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Castle Top Drive have any available units?
1005 Castle Top Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Castle Top Drive have?
Some of 1005 Castle Top Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Castle Top Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Castle Top Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Castle Top Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Castle Top Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1005 Castle Top Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Castle Top Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Castle Top Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Castle Top Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Castle Top Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Castle Top Drive has a pool.
Does 1005 Castle Top Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Castle Top Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Castle Top Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Castle Top Drive has units with dishwashers.

