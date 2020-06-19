2220 Epitome Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful brand new never lived in townhome built by Megatel homes. The Cobalt plan home is located on the River Walk in the highly sought after area of Flower Mound. With Shopping, Two Lakes, DFW Airport, Restaurants, & Entertainment all within your area, you'll have easy access to all you need. This townhome offers 2 stories, a gourmet kitchen that will wow your guests, and a large family dining room combination that is perfect for entertaining. The upstairs welcomes you to 3 large bedrooms and a fantastic master bathroom and closet.