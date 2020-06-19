All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2220 Epitome Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:04 PM

2220 Epitome Avenue

2220 Epitome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Epitome Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand new never lived in townhome built by Megatel homes. The Cobalt plan home is located on the River Walk in the highly sought after area of Flower Mound. With Shopping, Two Lakes, DFW Airport, Restaurants, & Entertainment all within your area, you'll have easy access to all you need. This townhome offers 2 stories, a gourmet kitchen that will wow your guests, and a large family dining room combination that is perfect for entertaining. The upstairs welcomes you to 3 large bedrooms and a fantastic master bathroom and closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Epitome Avenue have any available units?
2220 Epitome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Epitome Avenue have?
Some of 2220 Epitome Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Epitome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Epitome Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Epitome Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Epitome Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2220 Epitome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Epitome Avenue offers parking.
Does 2220 Epitome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Epitome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Epitome Avenue have a pool?
No, 2220 Epitome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Epitome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2220 Epitome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Epitome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Epitome Avenue has units with dishwashers.

