Flower Mound, TX
1409 Timber Creek Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:39 PM

1409 Timber Creek Road

1409 Timber Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Timber Creek Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,695 sq ft home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with fireplace and built in shelves! Open kitchen concept with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Backyard with patio area, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have any available units?
1409 Timber Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1409 Timber Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Timber Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Timber Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Timber Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Timber Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Timber Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

