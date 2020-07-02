1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 1378

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
Pool and Spa
Business Center
Valet Curbside Trash Collection
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
24-Hour Fitness Center
Club Suite
Clothes Care Facility
Package Acceptance
Apartment Amenities
One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartments and Town Homes
Crown Molding
Built-In Bookshelves in Some Units
Large walk-in closets
Fireplace
Private Balcony or Patio
Attached Garages Included in Some Units
HD and Satellite TV Available
9-Foot Ceilings
French Doors
White-on-White Appliances
Linen Closets in Some Units
Garden Bathtubs
Gated Community
High-Speed Internet Access