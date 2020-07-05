All apartments in Denton
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:27 PM

417 Samuel Street

417 Samuel St · No Longer Available
Location

417 Samuel St, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Welcome to this Brand New home that's sure to appeal to everyone! This well designed, single story home has 4 bdrms, 2 baths and is 2123 sq ft. Neutral wood planked floors throughout that lead to an open dining room and kitchen with plenty of modern gray kitchen cabinets and light counters. The spacious 4 bdrms have carpeting, and walk-in closets. The baths are accented in silestone and white tile with the master bath boasting an oversized walk-in shower. Relax outside in this large backyard with covered patio area.
New Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer INCLUDED.
Pets Considered.

Close proximity to downtown Denton, I-35, Loop 288 and C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Samuel Street have any available units?
417 Samuel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Samuel Street have?
Some of 417 Samuel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Samuel Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Samuel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Samuel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Samuel Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 Samuel Street offer parking?
No, 417 Samuel Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 Samuel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Samuel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Samuel Street have a pool?
No, 417 Samuel Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Samuel Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Samuel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Samuel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Samuel Street has units with dishwashers.

