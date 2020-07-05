417 Samuel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Welcome to this Brand New home that's sure to appeal to everyone! This well designed, single story home has 4 bdrms, 2 baths and is 2123 sq ft. Neutral wood planked floors throughout that lead to an open dining room and kitchen with plenty of modern gray kitchen cabinets and light counters. The spacious 4 bdrms have carpeting, and walk-in closets. The baths are accented in silestone and white tile with the master bath boasting an oversized walk-in shower. Relax outside in this large backyard with covered patio area.

New Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer INCLUDED.

Pets Considered.



Close proximity to downtown Denton, I-35, Loop 288 and C.H. Collins Athletic Complex