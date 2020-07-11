Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Results within 5 miles of Denton
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Results within 10 miles of Denton
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
29 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
213 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
102 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
227 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1841 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,181
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
City Guide for Denton, TX

We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.

So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Denton, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Denton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Denton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

