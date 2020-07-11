14 Apartments for rent in Denton, TX with move-in specials
We all know the saying - “Everything is bigger in Texas,” but who knew everything was stranger there, too? Denton, Texas is proud to call itself “North of Ordinary.” Located about 35 miles away from Dallas, Denton is essentially the Austin of the north. Known for its music scene, festivals and unique atmosphere, Denton is an artsy suburbia. From water parks to historical museums, Indie rock concerts to horseback riding, Denton is no one trick pony.
So, pack your bags and saddle up. It’s time to leave ordinary behind and find you your ideal Denton dwelling. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Denton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Denton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.