Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Westwind Apartments

1710 Sam Bass Blvd · (940) 251-0119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX 76205

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0623 · Avail. Sep 9

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Sep 8

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1925 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwind Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
dog grooming area
dog park
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living. Our propertys outstanding amenities go hand-in-hand with the stylish comfort of our newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments, providing you with everything you need to make your dream way-of-life a reality. Youll love coming home to two sparkling swimming pools, a convenient business center, and an all-inclusive fitness membership. Your new apartment compliments all the relaxing luxury found throughout our community with accented features such as a wood-burning fireplace and mantle, large walk-in closets with built-in shelving, and your own personal patio or balcony. With the beautiful backdrop of our landscaped grounds, you can enjoy the peaceful atmosphere you deserve. We invite you to stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $15 Valet Trash; $100 Guarantor Form; $45 Washer/Dryer Rental
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $450 ($150 of which is non-refundable)
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwind Apartments have any available units?
Westwind Apartments has 26 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwind Apartments have?
Some of Westwind Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwind Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westwind Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwind Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwind Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westwind Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westwind Apartments offers parking.
Does Westwind Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwind Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwind Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westwind Apartments has a pool.
Does Westwind Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westwind Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westwind Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwind Apartments has units with dishwashers.
