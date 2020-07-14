Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices. Enjoy being conveniently located close to both The University of North Texas and Texas Women's University and just minutes from great shopping while living in a charming, well-appointed community. Custom touches such as colonial doors, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious closets are just a few details you'll relish while living at Coronado Villas. Our residents enjoy a refreshing pool, cardio studio and friendly staff. We invite you to discover a new style of living at Coronado Villas. Stop looking and lease today!