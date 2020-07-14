Coronado Villas

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Admin Fee $100 per apartment, Application fee $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: 1 - $150, 2 -$200, Duplex 2 -$300 - Up to one month's rent. Depends on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $4.80 trash fee/month. $1.06 service fee/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.