Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Coronado Villas

113 Coronado Dr · (940) 312-7883
Fee Reduction
FALL SPECIAL! $75 App and Admin Fee for a limited time!
Location

113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX 76209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1324 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0522 · Avail. Oct 10

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 0814 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coronado Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices. Enjoy being conveniently located close to both The University of North Texas and Texas Women's University and just minutes from great shopping while living in a charming, well-appointed community. Custom touches such as colonial doors, crown molding, floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious closets are just a few details you'll relish while living at Coronado Villas. Our residents enjoy a refreshing pool, cardio studio and friendly staff. We invite you to discover a new style of living at Coronado Villas. Stop looking and lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Admin Fee $100 per apartment, Application fee $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: 1 - $150, 2 -$200, Duplex 2 -$300 - Up to one month's rent. Depends on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $4.80 trash fee/month. $1.06 service fee/month.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coronado Villas have any available units?
Coronado Villas has 9 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Coronado Villas have?
Some of Coronado Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coronado Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Coronado Villas is offering the following rent specials: FALL SPECIAL! $75 App and Admin Fee for a limited time!
Is Coronado Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Coronado Villas is pet friendly.
Does Coronado Villas offer parking?
Yes, Coronado Villas offers parking.
Does Coronado Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coronado Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coronado Villas have a pool?
Yes, Coronado Villas has a pool.
Does Coronado Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Coronado Villas has accessible units.
Does Coronado Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coronado Villas has units with dishwashers.
