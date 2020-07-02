All apartments in Denton
2813 Newport Avenue

2813 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Newport Avenue, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
2813 Newport Avenue Available 07/17/20 ***Huge Home- Fabulous Price*** - This is an awesome 4 bed 2.5 bath with gameroom in a great neighborhood.Great yard for outdoor entertaining. Close to shopping. Short drive to TWU or UNT.

This home will not last long!

Schedule your tour today! 940-565-9902 ext 1 TRACY

*** Move in 7/17/2020***

visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available properties

(RLNE2099069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Newport Avenue have any available units?
2813 Newport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Newport Avenue have?
Some of 2813 Newport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Newport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Newport Avenue offer parking?
No, 2813 Newport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Newport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 2813 Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2813 Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Newport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

