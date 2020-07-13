All apartments in Denton
Find more places like Timberlinks at Denton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
Timberlinks at Denton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

Timberlinks at Denton

Open Now until 6pm
5201 Par Dr · (484) 427-2313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX 76208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0125 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 2622 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 3712 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2626 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberlinks at Denton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
accessible
parking
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
golf room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
kickboxing studio
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
putting green
shuffle board
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Surrounded by the scenic greenspaces of a nine-hole golf course and spanning 78 acres, Timberlinks at Denton offers resort-style living in a tranquil environment without sacrificing a convenient location. The property is within minutes of the Medical City, the Universities, retail, dining and Denton’s charming town square. Our expertly renovated one and two bedroom apartments deliver luxury for every lifestyle.

Discover upscale options such as wood-style flooring that runs through the spacious common areas. In the kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops sparkle, complementing the elegance of a modern tile backsplash and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. With a full-size washer and dryer set included in each home, laundry day promises to be a breeze. Choose a model with a private patio or balcony, and enjoy fresh air from your personal oasis.

Timberlinks’ amenities are unrivaled, when we say unrivaled--we mean it. An outdoor hot tub, resort-style swimming pool and dry sauna provide perfect places to unwind. Get active with a round of golf on the Timberlinks course, or break a sweat in the twenty-four-hour fitness center. After an active day, relax in our resident lounge, complete with arcade games, or hit the business center. Your furry friend will jump for joy when visiting the agility course in the expansive bark park.

Simplify your commute to Medical City, UNT, TWU, or anywhere in Denton, TX with a home near I35, Highway 380, and the DART rail. Inside these apartments and throughout the community, Timberlinks at Denton promises to deliver the active luxury living experience you crave.

Rent your ideal home at Timberlinks at Denton today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit and Criminal Screening
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 pet deposit (refundable)
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: Max Weight of Pets: 75. No aggressive breeds. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for parking information. Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberlinks at Denton have any available units?
Timberlinks at Denton has 35 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Timberlinks at Denton have?
Some of Timberlinks at Denton's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberlinks at Denton currently offering any rent specials?
Timberlinks at Denton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberlinks at Denton pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton is pet friendly.
Does Timberlinks at Denton offer parking?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton offers parking.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have a pool?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton has a pool.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have accessible units?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton has accessible units.
Does Timberlinks at Denton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Timberlinks at Denton has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Timberlinks at Denton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity