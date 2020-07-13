Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed accessible parking cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room golf room guest parking guest suite internet cafe kickboxing studio lobby media room online portal package receiving putting green shuffle board yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Surrounded by the scenic greenspaces of a nine-hole golf course and spanning 78 acres, Timberlinks at Denton offers resort-style living in a tranquil environment without sacrificing a convenient location. The property is within minutes of the Medical City, the Universities, retail, dining and Denton’s charming town square. Our expertly renovated one and two bedroom apartments deliver luxury for every lifestyle.



Discover upscale options such as wood-style flooring that runs through the spacious common areas. In the kitchen, gorgeous granite countertops sparkle, complementing the elegance of a modern tile backsplash and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. With a full-size washer and dryer set included in each home, laundry day promises to be a breeze. Choose a model with a private patio or balcony, and enjoy fresh air from your personal oasis.



Timberlinks’ amenities are unrivaled, when we say unrivaled--we mean it. An outdoor hot tub, resort-style swimming pool and dry sauna provide perfect places to unwind. Get active with a round of golf on the Timberlinks course, or break a sweat in the twenty-four-hour fitness center. After an active day, relax in our resident lounge, complete with arcade games, or hit the business center. Your furry friend will jump for joy when visiting the agility course in the expansive bark park.



Simplify your commute to Medical City, UNT, TWU, or anywhere in Denton, TX with a home near I35, Highway 380, and the DART rail. Inside these apartments and throughout the community, Timberlinks at Denton promises to deliver the active luxury living experience you crave.



Rent your ideal home at Timberlinks at Denton today.