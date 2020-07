Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving

Londonderry Oaks Apartments in Denton, TX is an impressive property with open floor plans that range in size from 607 sq ft to 1,188 sq ft. Residents like the excellent amenities and convenience of Denton living that these apartments provide at a practical rental rate. The property is on the University of North Texas bus line and located one block west of I-35 on Teasley Lane. This is a peaceful, well establshed neighborhood with vast greenery. Resident's younger family members attend Houston Elementary, McMath Middle School and Denton High School.