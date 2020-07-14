Amenities
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex. Situated directly across The Unversity of North Texas Discovery Park Campus, our apartments promise the high-tech luxury living experience you have always dreamed about! Our apartments feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plan options, fit for every lifestyle. Whether you are a student, empty nester, single working individual, or a small to mid-size family, Discovery Park Apartments is the place to be.