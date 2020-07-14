All apartments in Denton
Discovery Park

3925 North Elm Street · (940) 260-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX 76207

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5316 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Discovery Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
volleyball court
accessible
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
playground
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex. Situated directly across The Unversity of North Texas Discovery Park Campus, our apartments promise the high-tech luxury living experience you have always dreamed about! Our apartments feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plan options, fit for every lifestyle. Whether you are a student, empty nester, single working individual, or a small to mid-size family, Discovery Park Apartments is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $300 dollar (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Non-Aggressive Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Other. Surface lot and garages are available. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Discovery Park have any available units?
Discovery Park has 56 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does Discovery Park have?
Some of Discovery Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Discovery Park currently offering any rent specials?
Discovery Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Discovery Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Discovery Park is pet friendly.
Does Discovery Park offer parking?
Yes, Discovery Park offers parking.
Does Discovery Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Discovery Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Discovery Park have a pool?
Yes, Discovery Park has a pool.
Does Discovery Park have accessible units?
Yes, Discovery Park has accessible units.
Does Discovery Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Discovery Park has units with dishwashers.
