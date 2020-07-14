Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access lobby package receiving volleyball court accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments community garden conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access media room online portal playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex. Situated directly across The Unversity of North Texas Discovery Park Campus, our apartments promise the high-tech luxury living experience you have always dreamed about! Our apartments feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plan options, fit for every lifestyle. Whether you are a student, empty nester, single working individual, or a small to mid-size family, Discovery Park Apartments is the place to be.