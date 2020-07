Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in Summit Oaks Sub-division. Well maintained home with fenced yard. Split bedroom plan. Nice master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Walk-in closet. All information is deemed correct, however, it is up to the prospective tenant to verify all information. Please wear mask, gloves and shoe coverings during showings.