Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub playground

Welcome to Pacifica Apartment Homes, a community of apartments in Dallas, Texas. Ideal for families, Pacifica Apartment Homes offers residents the best of both urban and suburban living, thanks to a prime location in Southwest Dallas. Here, you’ll find all of the amenities you’ve come to expect in a modern apartment home, including a sparkling swimming pool, resident clubhouse, on-site laundry facility, and bright, spacious floor plans. Park-like courtyards add a sense of serenity, while on-site maintenance services ensure that you’ll never again have to sustain costly repairs.Residents can also enjoy the convenience of being close the intersection of US Route 67 and Interstate 20 in Dallas. Pacifica is minutes from numerous shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues and large employment centers. Come home to Pacifica Apartment Homes today and learn why our community is one of the most sought-after in the area!