Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

PACIFICA

7550 S Westmoreland Rd · (972) 635-8283
Location

7550 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H0535 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit H1038 · Avail. Aug 22

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit H0335 · Avail. Aug 8

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H0833 · Avail. Jul 18

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit P1924 · Avail. Aug 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit P0923 · Avail. Jul 25

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PACIFICA.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground
Welcome to Pacifica Apartment Homes, a community of apartments in Dallas, Texas. Ideal for families, Pacifica Apartment Homes offers residents the best of both urban and suburban living, thanks to a prime location in Southwest Dallas. Here, you’ll find all of the amenities you’ve come to expect in a modern apartment home, including a sparkling swimming pool, resident clubhouse, on-site laundry facility, and bright, spacious floor plans. Park-like courtyards add a sense of serenity, while on-site maintenance services ensure that you’ll never again have to sustain costly repairs.Residents can also enjoy the convenience of being close the intersection of US Route 67 and Interstate 20 in Dallas. Pacifica is minutes from numerous shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment venues and large employment centers. Come home to Pacifica Apartment Homes today and learn why our community is one of the most sought-after in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $150- 1bed $250 - 2bed
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does PACIFICA have any available units?
PACIFICA has 15 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does PACIFICA have?
Some of PACIFICA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PACIFICA currently offering any rent specials?
PACIFICA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PACIFICA pet-friendly?
Yes, PACIFICA is pet friendly.
Does PACIFICA offer parking?
Yes, PACIFICA offers parking.
Does PACIFICA have units with washers and dryers?
No, PACIFICA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does PACIFICA have a pool?
Yes, PACIFICA has a pool.
Does PACIFICA have accessible units?
Yes, PACIFICA has accessible units.
Does PACIFICA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, PACIFICA has units with dishwashers.
