Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

20 Furnished Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Results within 1 mile of McKinney
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
39 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of McKinney
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1155 sqft
Apartments and townhomes overlook towering conifer trees and huge swimming pool at this modern Plano complex. Units have brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. Business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
78 Units Available
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1180 sqft
Modern apartments located in the heart of Frisco with easy access to shopping and dining. Open, spacious floor plans with wood-style plank flooring and designer color schemes.
Results within 10 miles of McKinney
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
58 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1104 sqft
This property is adjacent to the President George Bush Turnpike. Residents also enjoy an on-site hot tub, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highland Terrace
31 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
63 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$907
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,580
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
31 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
13 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,282
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.

June 2020 McKinney Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 McKinney Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

McKinney rents increased slightly over the past month

McKinney rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in McKinney stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,453 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. McKinney's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McKinney, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to McKinney

    As rents have increased slightly in McKinney, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, McKinney is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • McKinney's median two-bedroom rent of $1,453 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in McKinney.
    • While McKinney's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in McKinney than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where McKinney is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

