Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
919 N. BECKLEY AVE
919 N Beckley Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
919 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ALL BILLS PAID(Water & Electricity)! Great Location walking distance from Bishop Arts District and Colorado Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have any available units?
919 N. BECKLEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have?
Some of 919 N. BECKLEY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 919 N. BECKLEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
919 N. BECKLEY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 N. BECKLEY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE offer parking?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have a pool?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 N. BECKLEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 N. BECKLEY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
